Naana Blu's voice distinctly unique; she is very talented – Abla Dzifa Gomashie

Singer Naana Blu (L) MP Abla Dzifa Gomashie

Member of Parliament (MP) of Ketu South, actress, television personality, and former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has commended singer and actress Naana Blu's talent.

After listening to Naana Blu's new single Cartoon, Madam Gomashie left a comment on Ademola Kojo's Facebook post of the song's artwork.



"I find her voice distinctly unique. She is very talented," she wrote, joining the chorus of fans praising Naana Blu due to her latest release.



As a prominent figure in Ghana's entertainment industry and politics, MP Gomashie's endorsement is sure to bring even more attention to Naana Blu's rising star power.



With her experience as both a television presenter and producer, as well as her work on women's issues, she has a keen eye for talent and a passion for promoting the voices of underrepresented groups.



It is clear that Naana Blu's blend of English and French in Cartoon has caught the attention of music lovers and industry professionals alike.





As the song climbs the charts, it is exciting to see a young artiste pushing boundaries and creating a sound that is distinctly her own.



In addition to her musical talent, Naana Blu's message in Cartoon is an important one. By speaking up for herself and refusing to be treated like a cartoon, she encourages listeners to value their self-worth and demand respect in their relationships.



With Cartoon, Naana Blu has proven that she is a force to be reckoned with in the Ghanaian music industry.



