Entertainment

Naana Blu to rock the music scene with her maiden EP 'This Is Highlife' on September 30

Musician, NaaNa Blu

Musician and songwriter, NaaNa Blu, who is signed to the Quophimens Musiq Label, has posted on her social media platforms that she will be releasing her maiden EP, ‘This is Highlife’ on the 30th September, 2020.

On her Twitter account, NaaNa Blu, the 'No Pressure Singer' indicated that the EP will have 5 highlife songs.



When PulseGH reached out to the singer for the inspiration behind the ‘This Is Highlife’ EP, she had this to say:



“I grew up listening to highlife music, my grandparents loved the highlife sound. This EP is to honour that childhood memory but most importantly it is to honour the forebears of Highlife music in Ghana. The EP is also to reignite the genre and have people my age enjoy the beautiful sounds and story lines often associated with highlife.”

“I will release the official cover for the EP and the tracklist on the 10th and 15th of September respectively,” NaaNa Blu disclosed.





Can’t wait for the day I drop the “This Is Highlife” EP! In the meantime enjoy this: https://t.co/p65nVqhyts pic.twitter.com/NEnbbAxjJA — NaaNa Blu (@naanabluonline) August 9, 2020

