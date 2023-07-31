Nacee discloses financial struggles led to his departure from No Tribe group

Renowned gospel singer, Nacee

Renowned gospel singer, Nacee, has revealed the reasons behind his departure from the No Tribe group, citing continuous financial challenges raised by other members as the primary cause.

In a Graphic Showbiz report, Nacee disclosed that he had to invest his own money from music production to support the group and ensure everyone's well-being, even if some members couldn't afford to pay.



In hindsight, he realized it was a mistake, as he could have utilized the money for other purposes.



"Some of the problems that No Tribe encountered and for which I had to pull a break were because when No Tribe was called to perform at events, I always had to go and cash out some money because of my music production.



“At least I had people paying me some money. So I tried and made sure that I could cushion them and make sure everybody is fine even when the person is not able to pay. But it was the wrong decision because I could have used my money for something else."



Nacee admitted that he should have been more transparent with the group members about the true state of the group's financial situation, which led to misunderstandings:

"It got to a point where I didn’t have enough money again. So the way they were treated at the beginning, it wasn’t coming, and some began to complain. When we finished, the money was delayed, and the people thought I had collected the money, but I said I didn’t collect anything.



“So, what happened was that I gave them money to hold on to until the money comes… Before the money came, there were already problems. Then I said, I’m tired of all the complaints, and if they can’t see anything good in what I do, let’s pull a break."



The breaking point came when Nacee's financial assistance ceased, and certain group members accused him of withholding their payments after performances. He explained:



"When the support from me stopped, some of them accused me of holding on to their payment after a performance. Then I said, I’m tired of all the complaints, and if they can’t see anything good in what I do, let’s pull a break," he mentioned.



ADA/BB