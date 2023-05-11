Nacee helped in many ways, but I solely wrote 'Waye Me Yie' - Piesie Esther clarifies

Reigning Gospel Artiste of the Year, Piesie Esther, has stated that she is the original songwriter of her 2022 monster hit, 'Waye Me Yie' despite reports of her colleague, Nacee, being the man behind the project.

The female gospel singer who recently won two awards at the 24th edition of the Ghana Music Awards, has posited that his colleague, Nacee, who doubles as a sound engineer, never meant to take credit for her hard work; adding that his words could have been twisted.



"I am not sure Nacee said that because people are fond of twisting messages. I wrote the entire song, and Nacee can tell you that. Nacee is aware of how I got the message but you know how it is, working with a sound engineer. I am not sure Nacee will say that he is the one behind the song. They have twisted his words," Piesie defended Nacee during an interview on Onua TV on May 9.



Nacee, in his earlier interview with Kofi Adomah, made some revelations about the popular song and revealed how he rejected Piesie's offer of featuring on the song.



In his words, he didn't want to take the shine for his work based on instructions from God.



"I sang in Fante and Piesie in Twi; I had already created that side when she came in, the reason why you hear Fante in the song. I thought that was enough signature for people to know it was Nacee behind it, but because they didn't hear my line, no one figured it out, which is good...God directed me to go behind the scenes and support her, his word was not for me to take the shine and she was so touched. She is out with an 'All Stars' for the song, but I still decided not to be a part of it," he explained.

Piesie Esther, in her public education, reiterated that no one can claim rights to her song, especially Nacee.



She was, however, quick to credit her colleague for his support of her music career; adding that his contribution can not be overlooked.



"Any musician who has been to the studio can testify that the engineer can make suggestions to you during recordings. That is what he meant, he didn't mean to say that he wrote my song, no.



"The Nacee that I know will not make such utterances. He will tell no lies, the Nacee that I know will never do that...help in many ways, that I can't dispute. Once you go to him for recording, you will come back with the best...he brought so many ideas on board, he suggested that I use 'God of Enoch' in my song," she further explained.



