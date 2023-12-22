Nacee is indeed a legend – Francis 'Oxygyn' Nutakor

Nacee

There is no two ways about it, Nacee is a legend, popular theatre producer and director Francis Tetteh Nutakor has said.

He spoke to Prince Benjamin (PB), Thursday, December 21, 2023, on the Class Morning Show entertainment block.



“Nacee is a legend!” Nutakor matter-of-factly said.



Nutakor explained himself by pointing to his latest production KAVOD, which details and celebrates Nacee’s life and legacy.



“When I was working on the project, and the things I got to know Nacee had done… Nacee started in 1992 with Sekina… The people he’s worked with, the works he has done, engineered, produced, sang, written – I didn’t know Nacee had worked like that,” Nutakor stuttered in awe.



He confessed, initially, he was only acquainted with Nacee’s recent music successes such as the viral 2020 rally song for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Onaapa, and the 2023 Gospel hit Aseda.

“But chale, the guy has worked, and he’s blessed and talented” Nutakor stressed in praise.



Popular actor and comic Foster Romanus, guesting alongside Francis Nutakor, chipped in noting Nacee had worked with Gospel veterans such as Moses OK, Noble Nketia, etc.



Nutakor noted the hugely successful KAVOD production was not his original idea but Nacee’s.



“Nacee already had the dream,” Nutakor said.



He revealed the circumstances under which he was chosen to help actualise the dream. Nacee’s “partners, who happen to be Soul Brothers,” had witnessed his Alomo Gyata production and had been awed.

“They loved it,” Nutakor exclaimed, adding he was approached by a member of the Soul Brothers, they exchanged numbers and eventually, he was surprised with a meeting with Nacee.



Nutakor intimated he was stunned to meet singer-songwriter, sound engineer, and music executive Nacee, and readily offered to help bring the latter’s idea to life.



“So he told me his life story, I went home, I put the script together and then we started working,” Nutakor, alias Oxygyn, went on.



According him, telling Nacee’s story posed some challenges because “Nacee’s story has so much drama in it” but he settled for “picking out some key moments in there”.



Another “little challenge” was staying true to the story because part of Nacee’s life has been in the public eye, “so you cannot get it wrong,” Nutakor added.

He indicated, with admiration, Nacee’s passionate involvement in the project, “coming for rehearsals, helping modify the work – it was brilliant!”



“The performance we got on KAVOD was top-notch!” he stressed.



Nacee’s inaugural concert, KAVOD, Greek for ‘glory’ or ‘great weight’, incorporating theatre, and chronicling his trial-filled rise to stardom, brought a crowd to the National Theatre in November 2023.



It was the first time in Ghana’s history a musician had told their life story via theatre, and Francis Tetteh ‘Oxygen’ Nutakor was the proud production manager and director.