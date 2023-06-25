Nacee shares his grass to grace story with Delay

Nacee

He had no place to stay, no place to sleep, or call his own, so he resorted to sleeping on the veranda of a friend, even during cold and rainy nights.

This is the story of celebrated Ghanaian Gospel musician, Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee. He started out working in the production department of the church, setting up the instruments, playing the keyboard, and drums as well as singing before his big break.



"I used on someone's veranda at Zongo Junction. On rainy and windy nights, I stand and wait, when it stops, I mop the floor and go back to bed.



"I used an old chocolate drink-making machine as a dressing table where I kept all my cosmetics and hygiene products."



In an interview with Delay, Nacee shares his life story before fame, his music journey and challenges.

Check out the snippet below;





SS/DA