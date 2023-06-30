Nadia Buari’s ‘mistress’ video that has sparked conversation in the midst of Sarkodie-Yvonne Nelson brouhaha

Actress Nadia Buari

A video of Nadia Buari and one of her daughters re-enacting a movie scene where one of the characters asked another if she thinks a married man would leave his wife for her, has engendered conversation on social media.

The said movie is ‘The Family That Preys’ directed by Tyler Perry. The movie delves into the lives of two families, the Cartwrights and the McGregor's, whose lives become intertwined through friendship and business. The intricate relationships between families, treachery, greed, and eventually the power of forgiveness are important themes in the narrative.



The re-enacted scene was a dialogue between two women about the possibility of a man leaving his wife and child for another woman.



“Do you really think that man is gonna leave his wife and his child for you?”



“Shut up! Yes, he will. Why is it so hard for you to believe?”



While some have expressed admiration for the acting skills of Nadia Buari's child, others have expressed curiosity about the actress’ decision to keep her children’s faces hidden as the shared video, like several others, showcased a profile shot of the child, while Nadia's face was visible.

“My first tiktok with my lil munchkin and sheeesssshhhh….it was so hard for me to keep a straight face. Just looking at how incredibly adorable she was acting; I had to hug and kiss her in every take,” the caption of her video read.



Meanwhile, some have questioned the timing of the video and have given their interpretations. They have insinuated that it is a subtle reaction to Yvonne Nelson’s issue with Sarkodie.



In the last couple of days, Yvonne Nelson and rapper Sarkodie have dominated headlines following the memoir the actress published. Among others, Yvonne mentioned that Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and refused to accept responsibility; rather, he drove her to have an abortion.



The rapper has also reacted with a song titled ‘Try Me’, stressing he was not ready to have a child at the time but told Yvonne to keep it. Regardless, Yvonne, according to Sarkodie, said she was in school and wanted to focus on education.



“So, don’t make it seem I was the one pushing for abortion”, the rapper who is now married with two kids rapped.













BB