Nadia Buari’s sister, Esbee is back with new single

Ghanaian musician, Esbee

Nadia Buari’s sister, Sameera Buari known in the music industry as Esbee just dropped a rap single titled 'You No Fit'.

She has been away from the music scene for years, her last single being ‘I Want’ which featured Mugeez was released sometime in 2015.



On a hip-hop production from DredW, the rapper drops what can pass as a freestyle to let GH know that she’s the baddest girl in the game. She shines through with her lyrical content, flow and a voice that proves she really can do it all.

'You No Fit' is the type of jam you’d hype yourself up with to remind yourself that you are the boss and we hope this 2:27 display of her skill will lead to more consistent music soon.

