Nadia Nakai talks Vic Mensa, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur & Kidi

South African rapper and songwriter, Nadia Nakai has disclosed how she initially connected with Ghanaian-American artist, Vic Mensa.

In late January 2021, Nakai made a trip to Ghana to shoot the music video for her song ‘Practice’ featuring Mensa.



“It’s so crazy how the collaboration came about because I’ve always been a big fan of him and he took a bit of sabbatical from music. And I remember singing with my friends and he posted on Instagram that he was in the studio and I commented on his post ‘I’m so happy you’re in the studio’ and he followed me back on Instagram,” shared Nakai during an interview with Ameyaw Debrah on Ameyaw TV.



“He sent me a message and said ‘hey how are you’ and we got to know each other, exchanged WhatsApp numbers and we continued to communicate. I sent him the song that week he sent the verse like probably two days later. And we’ve been very good friends since then and he’s such an amazing person must be the Ghanaian part of him. He’s very down to earth.”



She also shared that she’d love to collaborate with Kwesi Arthur and Kidi.

“Talking about rappers I really wanna work with Sarkodie but he’s been kinda difficult to get a hold of,” disclosed Nakai about her unsuccessful attempts to reach Sarkodie.



She added that herself and Stonebwoy had a great connection when they met in South Africa.



Watch interview below:



