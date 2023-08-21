Naira Marley caught smoking in club days after joining gov't's campaign against drugs

Naira Marley is a Nigerian musician

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley, has been spotted smoking cannabis at a pub just a few days after joining the NDLEA campaign against drug abuse in the country.

The Marlian Music CEO recently received an invitation to the NDLEA office, where he met with Buba Marwa, chairman of the organization, and publicly expressed his support for their endeavor.



The govt even established that plans were underway to appoint Naira Marley as the brand ambassador for the 'Say no to drugs' campaign in the country.



But the rapper has been caught on camera doing the very thing he is preaching against.



In a viral video, the 'rexie' hitmaker was caught smoking profusely in a club.



This has drawn criticisms from netizens who have wondered why the rapper will still be smoking after he has been appointed to help combat drug abuse in Nigeria.



See comments here

hypeman_amebor: "Our ambassador Dey represent us well na u no understand"



900.million: "He said Stop drugs on the streets and don't abuse it. Make we stop contradictions"



richiewire_21: "Make una leave our ambassador even with una evidence una go explain tire"



midelove_x: "He don high as he dey talk sef"



mathy.edwin: "Them no tell am before na"



