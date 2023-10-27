Naira Marley summoned over Mohbad's royalties

Naira Marley has been held accountable for Mohbad's death

The House of Representatives has summoned controversial singer Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley to appear before it as part of moves to secure compensation and royalties for late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad) for his musical works.

Through its Committee on Justice, Youth, and Legislative Compliance, the House also invited the manager of the late singer Jiggy Adeoye to an interactive session slated to be held on Tuesday, October 31.



Mohbad, an ex-signee of Naira Marley’s record label, died at 27 under unclear circumstances on 12 September.



The House had resolved to wade into the matter following the adoption of a motion moved by Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).



Benson had called for a review of relevant laws guiding the entertainment industry as well as copyright laws while expressing concerns about the contracts and agreements that entertainers are compelled to sign



During the debate on the matter at the plenary session on Thursday, the lawmakers also assured Mohbad’s family of its commitment to secure proper compensation and royalties from his musical works.

The House further resolved to monitor the investigation surrounding his death and royalties accruing to him.



In a letter dated October 26, 2023, and signed by the Committee’s Clark Barr. Yusuf Ibrahim, the House said both Naira Marley and Mohbad’s manager were needed to guide the committee on further legislative action.



The letter was routed through the President, Performing Musicians Associations of Nigeria (PMAN).



“The House Committee on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance invites you and the legal team of MOHBAD for an interactive meeting session as regards a referral received being a resolution of the House of Representatives during their plenary session on Tuesday 26th September 2023 with respect to the circumstances surrounding the royalties and other benefits of Mohbad and to ascertain the level of your interaction with other relevant copyright organizations, such information will guide the committee on further legislative action,” the letter partly read.



“In view of the above, you are kindly invited for an interactive session with the chairman of the Committee on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance scheduled as follows: Tuesday 31st October 2023 at 2:30 pm.”