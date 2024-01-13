Entertainment

Naming countries where my songs are most streamed might be problematic – D Cryme

Ghanaian musician, D Cryme

Sat, 13 Jan 2024 Source: mynewsgh.com

Hiplife artiste, Darlington Agyekum, popularly known as Dr. Cryme, has revealed that most of his songs are streamed outside the country.

Dr. Cryme failed to name specific countries where his songs are streamed the most stating that doing such might bring a lot of issues amongst his fans.

He disclosed on Cape Coast’s Property FM, “If we want to be truthful I would say that most of my songs are streamed by those outside the country.

“But normally I don’t want to name specific countries or places where my songs are streamed the most. Because some people are emotional so when you mention names and you leave them out of the list, that will also be another issue,” he added.

He continued, “So I would say that those abroad stream my songs more without being specific as to who or where they stream my song the most”.

