Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and other celebrities who have defended Abeiku Santana

These celebrities have defended Abeiku Santana, amidst trolls on social media

More and more celebrities have risen to the defense of Abeiku Santana, who has been slammed on social media for ‘brown nosing’ around ‘big men’ at Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s 61st birthday celebration.

Earlier, when pictures and videos from Despite’s birthday went viral, netizens lambasted Abeiku Santana for being ‘unnecessarily nice’ and trying too hard to please the business mogul in a way that was found unpleasant.



Abeiku Santana topped Twitter trends, amidst trolls and ridicule from a section of Ghanaians, who purported that he was snubbed severally and his efforts to please the ‘big men’ went unnoticed.



Whiles the broadcaster has since been attacked for what has been termed as ‘selling himself short’, some of his colleagues and other celebrities have come to his rescue.



Spanning from popular media personalities, musicians and celebrities from various fields, these individuals who have had a personal encounter with Abeiku Santana, have sang his praises.



The likes of Rex Omar, Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, D Black, Edem Agbana, Randy Abbey and many others have disagreed with the widespread opinion that projects Abeiku Santana as a ‘hungry thug along’ to the rich men.



Checkout how celebrities are defending Abeiku Santana below:

We come nearest to the great when we are great in humility ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/ki3HlZNhJW — nana aba (@thenanaaba) February 4, 2023

