2
Menu
Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and other celebrities who have defended Abeiku Santana

Abeiku And Celebs.png These celebrities have defended Abeiku Santana, amidst trolls on social media

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

More and more celebrities have risen to the defense of Abeiku Santana, who has been slammed on social media for ‘brown nosing’ around ‘big men’ at Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s 61st birthday celebration.

Earlier, when pictures and videos from Despite’s birthday went viral, netizens lambasted Abeiku Santana for being ‘unnecessarily nice’ and trying too hard to please the business mogul in a way that was found unpleasant.

Abeiku Santana topped Twitter trends, amidst trolls and ridicule from a section of Ghanaians, who purported that he was snubbed severally and his efforts to please the ‘big men’ went unnoticed.

Whiles the broadcaster has since been attacked for what has been termed as ‘selling himself short’, some of his colleagues and other celebrities have come to his rescue.

Spanning from popular media personalities, musicians and celebrities from various fields, these individuals who have had a personal encounter with Abeiku Santana, have sang his praises.

The likes of Rex Omar, Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, D Black, Edem Agbana, Randy Abbey and many others have disagreed with the widespread opinion that projects Abeiku Santana as a ‘hungry thug along’ to the rich men.

Checkout how celebrities are defending Abeiku Santana below:











EB/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor