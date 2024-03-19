Nana Aba Anamoah, UG VC, NSMQ mistress, others join visiting IMF boss for lunch

A group photograph of the visiting IMF boss and her hosts

To deepen the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusion, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has engaged some prominent Ghanaian women across various fields.

As part of her engagements to see Ghana through its current programme with the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva sought to gain firsthand insights into the experiences of these women across diverse fields, aiming to better understand the country’s progress in achieving gender equality and inclusion.



Present at the lunch were Nana Aba Anamoah – Media Personality and Founder of Women of Valour; Abena Amoah – MD, Ghana Stock Exchange; Eva Mends – Chief Director, Ministry of Finance; Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann – Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences, University of Ghana; Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo – Vice Chancellor, University of Ghana; Ms. Diana Asonaba Dapaah – Deputy Attorney General; Prof. Takyiwaa Manu – Academic, Author and Human Rights Activist; Mrs. Mansa Nettey – MD, Standard Chartered Bank and Kosie Yankey, CEO of Ghana Enterprises Agency.



The meeting facilitated an open dialogue about the challenges and success stories of women in Ghana.

The Managing Director of the IMF is in Ghana and has since held talks with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other high-ranking government officials to consolidate collaboration between both parties.



This is her first official visit to the country and she was accompanied by the Director of the Africa Department at the Fund, Abebie Selassie, Stéphane Roudet, IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, and other officials.