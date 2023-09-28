Nana Aba Anamoah and NPP deputy IT director clash over competence and governance

Nana Aba Anamoah

A social media post from Ato Kwamena Forson, the Deputy IT Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), which criticized John Dramani Mahama, suggesting that he was rejected by voters in the past due to his incompetence, triggered a reaction from Nana Aba Anamoah as the renowned broadcaster said it would be prudent for the member of the government to show evidence of the government’s supposed achievements instead of the continued incompetent tag on the former president.

Ato Kwamena Forson in a tweet on September 27, 2023, shared pictures of how deplorable the Ho-Sokode Road was under Mahama with another picture showing its current state under President Akufo-Addo whose government had seen to the construction of the road, drawing a comparison between the two administrations.



“Don’t let anyone fool you into achieving their personal dreams of redemption. Mahama was rejected because of this. He hasn’t changed still incompetent. No matter how much they lie into getting Ghanaians angry with the ruling NPP. The fact still remains “NPP has worked” #WeAreNPP,” the caption of Ato’s tweet read.



In response, Nana Aba Anamoah said: “Lie into getting Ghanaians angry??? Because Ghanaians are blind eh???? Stop reminding everyone about ‘Mahama’s incompetence’ and show Ghanaians the work you claim you’ve done. Hashtags and self-aggrandizements belong to the 1920s.”



About the Ho-Sokode Road



In 2018, works resumed on the Sokode-Ho dual carriage road project in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region after it was abandoned for over a year.

The 10.5-kilometer road project, according to gbcghanaonline.com, began in mid-2016 but stalled in September last year when the contractor of the project, China Railway Number Five Ghana Limited removed its machines from the site for non-payment.





