Nana Aba Anamoah back on Twitter trends after asking Koku Anyidoho about marital tussle

Nana Aba Anamoah is a broadcaster

Broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah and Koku Anyidoho have been the subject for discussion on social media after the politician threatened to walk off a live radio interview over claims that he was being held hostage by the host who had asked him about his estranged wife.

On her maiden edition of the Starr Chat show, March 10, 2021, Nana Aba Anamoah asked Koku Anyidoho if a message was sent from his end to his estranged wife Jennifer Abena Boahemaa Yeboah on the occasion of International Women’s Day.



"I will walk out of the studio, don’t annoy me. If you want me to disturb you, I will go. If you want to see the other side of me, you will see it. I don’t take no hostages," an obviously angry Koku Anyidoho retorted.



Sensing how furious Mr. Anyidoho was, Nana Aba, maintaining her composure said, "You can sit down; I apologise for that", a statement which calmed Mr. Anyidoho down and subsequently led to the continuation of the interview.



"Had a very engaging time on Starr FM yesterday with Nana Aba. We have lots in common in terms of finding strength in adversity & I was glad I had the opportunity to speak about my long-held passion for Ghana rather than discussing a single person. Cheers, Nana Aba. Ghana First," Mr. Anyidoho tweeted after the interview.



In a separate tweet, he lauded Nana Aba for her posture during the interview.



His tweet read: "Nana Aba, you reminded me yesterday that I did not tweet congratulating women on, International Women's Day. Nana Aba, salute you for being a woman of strength. Yesterday, your inner strength was at play I respect you deeply. You have won my extra admiration, my dear."

Here are a few reactions to the incident.





Nana Aba should be a yardstick to measure quality of female journalism in this country. Very calm, apologizes when she is wrong, doesn’t fear to probe and most importantly, she is not easily intimidated. — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird (@Mr_Ceyram) March 11, 2021

Nana aba is very good when it comes to interview and other social issue that affect the youth and the nation at Large.God bless nana aba — emmanuel afriyie (@emmanue50668444) March 11, 2021