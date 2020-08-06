Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah jumps to the defense of Serwaa Amihere over Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s interview

Nana Aba Anamoah, acting General Manageress of GHOne Television

The acting General Manager of GHOne Television, Nana Aba Anamoah, has defended Serwaa Amihere after her interview with Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Serwaa was subjected to ridicule online following her interview with the minister.



Internet trolls asserted she didn’t conduct much research before the interview commenced.



However, Nana Aba in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net believes Serwaa Amihere did a fantastic work.



The popular broadcaster advised the people joining the bandwagon to troll Serwaa Amihere to watch the full interview.



She wrote on Twitter:

Do yourselves a favour and watch the full interview conducted by @Serwaa_Amihere.



Discerning people appreciated her questions and Kojo’s responses.



Sit on twitter and do follow follow.



It was a great interview thoroughly enjoyed by clear-eyed folks. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) August 5, 2020

