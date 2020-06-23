Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence over Range Rover gift - DVLA

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence if she drives the Range Rover she received on her birthday, according to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The EIB Network employee took over social media on her birthday (Friday, June 19) when she received a special birthday message from Manchester United star Juan Mata, and on top of it received a brand new Rane Rover as a gift from an unknown person.



But ‘social media investigators’ in their quest to satisfy their curiosity did some diggings and found out that her new car with number plate, GR 2050 - 20, matches that of a Nissan Rogue SUV which is already in use.



Reacting to this, the DVLA, in a press statement dated June 23, 2020, said the issue has come to their attention and that Nana Aba could face up to 12 months jail sentence if she attempts to put the car into use without registering it.

“The Authority wishes to remind vehicle owners and the general public that a person shall not drive a motor vehicle or trailer unless it is registered,” the statement sighted by Pulse.com.gh reads. “The Road Traffic Act, 2004, (Act 683) Section 41 (1) states that a person who uses or keeps a motor vehicle or trailer not being an exempt motor vehicle on a road when particulars of the motor vehicle or trailer have not been entered in the register maintained by the Licencing Authority, commits an offence and is liable to summary conviction to a fine not exceeding 250 penalty units or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 12 months or to both.”



The statement also said it has launched an investigation into Nana Aba’s car saga, adding that “the Authority will not hesitate in its efforts to bring the perpetrators to face the full rigours of the law.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.