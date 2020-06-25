Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah registers gifted Range Rover, N 1-20

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has registered the Range Rover, gifted to her on her birthday.

The social media influencer was surprised on her birthday on Friday, June 19, 2020. As the loved poured in for the birthday girl, one stood out which was a black Range Rover with a huge red bow on it.



Social media users quickly run their checks revealing the Range Rover’s number plate was for a Nissan Rogue. Photos of the Nissan Rogue quickly went viral on social media sparking conversations around why the gifted car had a duplicate number.



Reacting to the news, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) released a statement stating that the number on the Range Rover was fake and that the owner should take the necessary steps to register before putting the car on the road.

Nana Aba Anamoah who was the receiver of the gift on Wednesday, June 24, went to the DVLA office to register her car gift.



In a document seen by Pulse.com.gh, Nana Aba’s photo and details are on the DVLA form with the new car number customised to read: N 1-20.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.