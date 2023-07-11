Nana Aba Anamoah’s 'God forbid' response to admirer's post sparks online buzz

Prominent Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah

Prominent Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has stirred up a considerable reaction on social media with her response to a tweet from a user who referred to her as the queen of his heart.

Nana Aba Anamoah's straightforward comment sparked conversations and garnered attention among her followers.



The incident unfolded when a Twitter user expressed their admiration for Nana Aba Anamoah by tweeting, "Queen of my heart."



However, the media personality responded with a serious remark that caught the attention of netizens.



In response to the endearing comment, Nana Aba Anamoah replied with a curt statement, saying, "You?? God forbid... ei."



Her straightforward reaction caused a buzz on various social media platforms and became a topic of discussion among her fans and followers.



While Nana Aba Anamoah's response may have been intended as serious, netizens found it amusing and expressed their thoughts through various social media reactions. One user commented, "You dirty that womanizer," while another added, "Why? Is he that unattractive?"

A third user humorously remarked, "He doesn't know you're only made for Mr. Lion, Nana Aba the LION QUEEN."





You?? God forbid ???????????????? ei https://t.co/qjEW5OYwf1 — nana aba (@thenanaaba) July 9, 2023

ADA/BB

