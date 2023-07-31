Nana Aba Anamoah sparks Twitter buzz ahead of mid-year budget review

Television presenter and media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah

Television presenter and media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has once again captured attention with her witty remarks ahead of the mid-year budget review, Monday.

In a recent tweet, she playfully pondered what Ghanaians might expect from finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, known for his customary white attire.



"The President's favourite minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will be presenting the mid-year budget review today. Apart from Bible quotations, what else are you expecting?" she asked.



Her post immediately set the platform abuzz, with users eagerly anticipating the much-awaited budget presentation and sharing their expectations.



“I expect that the mid-year budget review will include a detailed analysis of the current economic situation in Ghana, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country's economy, and the government's plans to address the economic challenges facing the country,” a user said.



Another stated that “I'll be expecting bragging and a lack of remorse. It is in their DNA. Everyone in the NPP is bragging.”



A third added, “Figures and percentages that make no difference to the suffering we are going through, but the ministers are enjoying so much affluence. They can't relate to what the ordinary Ghanaian is going through.”

Ghana's Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is known for his close relationship with President Nana Akufo-Addo, leading to playful speculations about being the "President's favourite minister."



As he prepared to deliver the mid-year budget review, the public was keen to hear how he would address the nation's economic challenges and propose measures to steer the country forward.





