Nana Aba Anamoah steps down from role as EIB general manager, takes charge of business development

Media Personality, Nana Aba Anamoah

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has announced she is stepping down from the role of General Manager for EIB group, which includes GhOne TV, Starr FM and Agoo TV.

She made this revelation in a video posted on her Instagram page on October 26 adding that she will be in charge of Business Development at EIB group and revealed her replacement was Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong.



“I am happy to introduce Nana Yaa as the new general manager or GhOne TV, Starr FM and Agoo TV. I’m moving on to other things. I’m going to take charge of Business Development for the EIB group so I’m happy to hand over to my sister, my friend, that I’ve known for over 15 years,” she said.



In response, Nana Yaa expressed her pleasure to be part of the company and urged viewers to continue patronizing the channels.



Nana Aba Anamoah, known for her remarkable journey in the media industry, made a significant return in 2016 through GhOne TV's 'State of Affairs' show.



She later held positions like news editor and General Manager, serving in the latter role since 2020.



