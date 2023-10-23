Nana Aba accused of using kids for propaganda

Media personality cum TV show host, Nana Aba Anamoah, has been caught in the trends over the release of a new controversial TV series.
The show, titled “Actual Bosses,” features some kids discussing topical issues in the country.
The first episode, featured these kids discussing the performance of the current and past governments and who they would vote for in the upcoming elections.
In some clips making the rounds on social media, the children were asked about former president John Dramani Mahama and their interesting response stirred reactions online.
They associated the former president with "dumsor,” a term used to refer to the incessant power outages that have plagued the country in the past few years.
In another clip, the children were asked who they would vote for if given the chance, and they suggested Vice President Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia.
This development, however, did not sit well with netizens online, as some have accused Nana Aba of using kids to spread propaganda, among others.
One user shared, “How do you sit kids down and propel ignorance and propaganda with them like this? After two decades of journalism, you’re not synonymous with anything positive regarding the work you supposedly do, yet this is what you spend air time doing. Disgraceful.”
“Nana Aba kindly stick to looking like a Disney cartoon and stay away from journalism because you’re crazy atp and I mean it. I just woke up to this nonsense! If you want to promote Bawumia, do it. The fact that you’re scared to promote him doesn’t mean you bring kids into this!” another retorted
Meanwhile, Nana Aba Anamoah is yet to respond to the barrage of allegations leveled against her on Twitter.
Check out the tweets below
Nana Aba Anamoah is not smart. How do you sit these kids in a studio and have them respond to palpably rehearsed questions with scripted answers for political propaganda. Are there no media ethics against using kids for such political purposes?— Receipts Guy (@receiptsguy) October 22, 2023
NCA mark this work of Nana Aba Anamoah. It’s shameful and barbarical to the Media and the public. How can children be allowed to such a lie and unmerited conduct? Is this how journalism has become?Then close the schools of journalism and bring Nana Aba Anamoah’s way of teaching.— Ama Debiwa (@ADebiwa) October 23, 2023
@GHOneTV it is irresponsible on your side to allow Nana Aba Anamoah to do what she did with the Kids. Gradually, you are becoming a disgrace to Journalism in Ghana. Don't you have media ethics that you allowed this to happen? This is something written and rehearsed over time.— JKB (@KwekuBaakoJ1) October 22, 2023
Nana Aba Anamoah is so in love with NPP!— YB ???????? (@embempah) October 22, 2023
How old were these children when dumsor was prevalent? Dumsor was 8yrs ago! These kids were probably less than 4yrs. I sometimes even struggle to remember what happened then and you're using these kids for propaganda? Go to hell Nana Aba https://t.co/30IMMdv5PI
Nana Aba Anamoah is so in love with NPP!— YB ???????? (@embempah) October 22, 2023
How old were these children when dumsor was prevalent? Dumsor was 8yrs ago! These kids were probably less than 4yrs. I sometimes even struggle to remember what happened then and you're using these kids for propaganda? Go to hell Nana Aba https://t.co/30IMMdv5PI
How do you sit kids down and propel ignorance and propaganda with them like this? After two decades of journalism, you're not synonymous with anything positive regarding the work you supposedly do, yet this is what you spend air time doing? Disgraceful @thenanaaba pic.twitter.com/7fxcu0lfxY— Receipts Guy (@receiptsguy) October 22, 2023
ID/EB
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below
- Nana Aba Anamoah applauds Ghana's higher cocoa price over Ivory Coast
- NDC’s claim to make Ghana better is a big joke, NPP is complete disaster - Nana Aba Anamoah jabs
- Akufo-Addo has borrowed more money than any gov’t - Nana Aba Anamoah fires
- Social media users defend Nana Aba Anamoah over critique by Mahama's aide
- Nana Aba Anamoah and NPP deputy IT director clash over competence and governance
- Read all related articles