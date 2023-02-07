2
Nana Aba asks Blakk Rasta to explain content of his viral Chinese song

Nana Aba Anamoah Dh.png Nana Aba Anamoah

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has accepted to appear on Blakk Rasta's radio show on a condition that Sarkodie's feature on Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up' track will not be discussed.

She instead asked Blakk Rasta to prepare explanations for portions of a track he put together with lyrics purporting to be in Chinese.

"Bro, on the Marley-Sark feature, I’ve said what I have to say to you. Marley’s children & his estate managers are doing what they deem fit for his legacy. Keep catching feelings. I’d however, be happy to come on your show to discuss this song instead. Mentease3!!" she tweeted at Blakk Rasta on February 5.

The 'Barack Obama' singer had challenged Nana Aba to appear on his show to discuss his views on the Sarkodie-Bob Marley feature, which he described as a desecration of the legend's status accusing Sarkodie of putting in a sub-par performance.

"Awww.. As if you're stranger to Blakk Rasta. I have never hidden my true feelings and agenda. Could you, please say which of the reasons I intimated is HOGWASH. Honey, disagree with me but FACTS still SACRED. Ready to come on my #URBANBLEND show on @3fm927 so we compare facts?" Blakk Rasta's 'invitation' tweet read.



