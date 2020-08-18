Entertainment

Nana Aba, others ‘defied’ as Tracey fails to obey their advice of keeping shut

After the first round of insults and altercations with Mzbel, Tracey Boakye apologized and to keep her mouth shut, especially because the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah who she referred to as here ‘seniors’ had called her to order.

“I got so many calls last night from my fans and colleague actresses about the live video I did insulting Mzbel. I think I went overboard and that will not happen again. “I feel really bad now after my seniors called and disciplined me. Please, I won’t talk again. To all my senior colleagues, fans and family. I won’t talk again. Big sis Nana Aba I’m sorry,” she initially wrote on social media”.



However, after what seemed like feeling remorseful about her initial conduct on social media, thereby apologising to her mentors and fans not to repeat such an act, Tracey did exactly what she promised not to do.



She went wild on an Instagram live session again to counter Kennedy Agyapong’s s claims that she blackmailed ex-President John Dramani Mahama into buying her a house worth $450,000 among others.



In a bid to attack, she rather made a lot of damning revelations about herself including how she has managed to acquire wealth for herself through sleeping with wealthy men.

Perhaps that could be the reason for people asking her to remain quiet.



“I make good use of all my relationships, there is no way I will allow anyone to have sex with me for free. What has John Dramani Mahama done to me for me to blackmail him? Why don’t you allow him to have his peace of mind for his campaign? Don’t sit on your TV and say things you don’t know because you are Kennedy Agyapong; you don’t feed me. Leave me alone!” she stated.









