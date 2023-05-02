Nana Aba reacts to alleged Makola women disrupting hair fair by Nigerian businesswoman

Ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah

Several social media users have been outraged by an incident at the annual sales of Nigerian businesswoman, Dr Chi. She specializes in human and wig extensions.

On May 1, 2023, several videos were posted showing some women disrupting a hair extension fair, resulting in a chaotic scene.



The incident was met with reactions from various people, including Ghanaian journalist and media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.



In a post she shared on Twitter, the women who interfered with the sales, were arguing with the wrong person, rather, the true issue is the Chinese, who have completely taken over the retail sector.



“They’re are barking up the wrong tree, sadly. The real problem is the Chinese, who have wholly taken over the retail industry, not Nigerians,” she noted.



Meanwhile, Dr. Chi, the CEO of the hair extension fair, took to Instagram to address the incident.

She urged everyone who had turned up for the hair extension fair to leave the venue and stop any form of fighting.



She also stated that she would not crash the hair prices in Ghana for the sake of the troublemakers.



The incident has sparked a conversation about the impact of foreign traders on local markets in Ghana.



Some Ghanaians are calling for tighter regulations on foreign traders to protect local businesses and industries while others argue that foreign traders bring much-needed competition to the market, which benefits consumers.





