Entertainment

Nana Aba removes fake DVLA number plate on her gifted Range Rover

Nana Aba Anamoah has been under severe criticism ever since DVLA stated that a GR 20-20 number plate on a Range Rover she received as a gift is fake.

In a follow up to that story, a video has popped up online which shows that the celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster has removed the said number plate from the Range Rover before hitting the road with it.



According to reports, the video, in which Nana Aba wore a white dress and could be seen stepping out from the passenger side of the car, was after the day she received the car and reports surfaced that another car, a Nissan Rogue had the same number in an Insurance Policy database system.



To gather thoughts around this, it means Nana Aba may have admitted to some wrongdoing even before DVLA issued the statement because nothing warrants the removal of a legitimate number plate from a car.



However, what may remain trouble for her is that if she used the car without the appropriate registration.

This is because, in the press release by DVLA, using any car without the required registration is illegal and will attract a fine, or up to 12 months of jail term as punishment.



Watch the video below in which the number plate could be seen placed on the dashboard of the car instead.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.