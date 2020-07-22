Entertainment

Nana Aba still hates me because she thinks I snatched Kofi Amoabeng from her – Mzbel

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, well known as Mzbel, has refuted claims that she snatched the Co-Founder of the collapsed UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, from Nana Aba Anamoah.

Speaking in an interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Kantanka TV, Mzbel told Mona Gucci that Nana Aba and Mr Kofi Amoabeng’s relationship ended before she started dating him.



The '16-Years’ singer said Nana Aba Anamoah was not her friend when she started her relationship with the former UT Bank boss.



According to her, Mr Amoabeng dated someone else before she even came into the picture after his relationship with Nana Aba collapsed.



She recounted the popular television personality BBM her after she invited her to her show some years ago, and informed her that they had a common friend. After asking who that friend was, Mzbel recalled Nana Aba replied he was “Kofi”.



From there, Mzbel averred Nana Aba has not stopped hating her. She couldn’t fathom why the GHOne Presenter will still vent her anger on her thinking that she snatched Mr Kofi Amoabeng from her.

She stressed that she never knew both Nana Aba Anamaoh and her ex when they were together.



Mzbel added that it is childish for Nana Aba to hate her because of this issue.



