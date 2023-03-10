0
Nana Acheampong visits former president J.A Kufuor ahead of his 30th anniversary celebration

Kufour And Nana Acheampong 12 Former president Kufour and Nana Acheampong

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: zionfelix.com

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Nana Acheampong, has paid a visit to Former President John Agyekum Kufour.

The highlife legend and his team visited the Ex-President of Ghana at his residence.

His visit forms part of an official invitation to the former president for his upcoming 30th-anniversary celebration.

Nana Acheampong told Former President Kufour that this is the first time he is hosting an event like that to mark his musical success and thank Ghanaians for their support.

He presented a citation and medal to the Ex-President for his marvellous service to Ghana and humanity.

H.E J. A Kufour was delighted about the gesture and pledged his support for Nana Acheampong ahead of his 30th anniversary.

