Entertainment

Nana Addo doing 'marvellous' for the creative industry - Kwasi Ernest

Music producer and artiste manager, Kwasi Ernest has heaped praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government, for doing marvellously well for the creative industry.

According to Kwasi Ernest, his joy stems from the fact that the creative arts bill has been signed by the government, ready for parliament to make it law. He made this know in an interview on Peace FM during their Entertainment Review show over the weekend monitored by Ghanaweb.com



Kwasi Ernest said the creative arts bill will enable the creative arts fund to be set up, and structures put in place for money to now come to creative arts practitioners legally. He claimed that because for far too long many governments have played politics with the creative arts bill, making it impossible for the funds to be received from governments to support their work. He said in times past, there had been many misunderstandings and fights among creative arts practitioners because people took advantage of the lack of structures, and shared money anyhow among themselves.



He said because of these things he is overjoyed that the creative arts bill has finally been approved by cabinet and is being sent to parliament for it to be passed because that is what will bring about the revolution the industry needs, because now when funds come in, it would be pushed into the fund for people to have access to it.

Kwasi Ernest said he is happy to have realized this dream that has been an ongoing issue for a very long time and he is more excited that it happened under Nana Akufo-Addo’s tenure as a president.



Listen to Kwasi Ernest make his submission below:





