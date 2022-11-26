Nana Addo encouraged me to write my 'controversial' songs; he loved them - A Plus

An old image of singer A Plus and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian musician and social activist, Kwame A Plus has explained that before Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed the presidential seat, he was a big fan of his 'controversial' songs that shed light on the rots in the Ghanian government and also called for change.

A Plus, now an ardent critic of the Akufo-Addo-led administration has detailed how his path crossed with Nana Addo during his days as Foreign Affairs Minister.



According to A Plus, although he "went after" Akufo-Addo in his songs, the man still loved him and made efforts to reach out to him.



Back then, he tipped A Plus to become a prominent musician like political activist and composer, Fela Kuti due to his style of music.



Speaking on Mahyease Show with Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe, A Plus described how elated he was when he finally met Nana Addo and how their friendship birthed a special campaign song that triggered anger among candidates who were contesting for the New Patriotic Party's flagbearership position.



"After my song "Agye Gon" I released "Obi Nka Se 2008 Ko Wo Krom". In that year, Kufuor was ending his leadership. That was also the time Nana Addo and Alan were contesting for the flagbearership position.

"Do you know what led me into loving Nana Addo? In that song, I went after him. Big Ben called me and informed me that the Foreign Affairs Minister had been looking for me. At the time Nana Addo was in that position as a Minister. He added that he's heard a lot about me...I said to myself that couldn't go see him for them to arrest me," A Plus laughed as he recalled those golden moments.



He added that the then-minster arranged for a meeting after connecting on phone.



A Plus furthered: "It was later that I met another woman who also confirmed that Akufo-Addo was looking for me. She told me about his love for me and handed over his contact.



"When I called, he exclaimed, hey Kwame A Plus, you are the man behind those songs? He promised to meet me up when he arrived in Ghana from his foreign travel. He encouraged me to keep up the good work and added that I could be great like Nigerian Fela Kuti. After that encounter, I vowed to make a song for him...I later sent the demo to Gabby and before I knew it was playing on radio."



Wath the video below:









OPD/KPE