Nana Adwoa Annan rescinds decision to quit Atinka TV

Female broadcaster and host of Entertainment City on Atinka TV, Nana Adwoa Annan

Popular female broadcaster and host of Entertainment City on Atinka TV, Nana Adwoa Annan has rescinded her decision to quit the popular TV Station.

It would be recalled that Nana Adwoa Annan who is also known as Konkonsa Hemaa in a Facebook post sighted by RazzNews.com, announced her departure from the TV Station by indicating that," I think it’s time to say thank you and move on.”



The celebrated show host cemented her decision by tendering her resignation on Wednesday, 24th February 2021.



But RazzNews.com is reliably informed that she has rescinded her decision. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, she said, "The dust is settled. Thank God I can now breath hmm”.



According to sources, management of the Station has negotiated a new bumper deal with the respected TV Show host hence the motive to rescind her decision. Her show, Entertainment City, is aired on Saturdays between 9:30AM - 10:30AM.



Born to Mr. Kofi Nyarko who works at the Registrar General's Department in Accra and Madam Linda Danquah, a nurse in the UK, Nana Adwoa was brought up in a disciplined home and received training that has greatly impacted her career.

On the road to a blistering career, Nana Adwoa was also immensely inspired by award-winning radio personalities; Nana Aba Anamoah, Ama Maurison and Doreen Andoh of Joy FM.



Aside from being a broadcast Journalist, she is also an entrepreneur who owns Trendi Trimz Cosmetics and is also an actress.



As an actress, she has starred in numerous movies and TV Series like College Girls, The Salon on TV3, Afya and Friends and Twisted Tips.



Check her post below



