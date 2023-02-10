Nana Agradaa and her entourage involved in accident on Kumasi road

Screengrab from the site of the accident

According to a video sighted on the Instagram page of GhOne TV, Nana Agradaa and her entourage have been involved in an accident.

Per the report, the accident occurred on Kumasi road around noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023.



Even though the car of the popular fetish priestess, who recently claimed she has turned into an evangelist for God, was badly damaged, there were no serious casualties at the site of the accident.



In the video, Nana Agradaa is seen walking toward her SUV, which is completely damaged and lying deep in the bush by the roadside.



Earlier this week, she was charged for non-consensual sharing of intimate image contrary to Sections 67(1) of the Cybersecurity Act, (Act 1038).



She has pleaded not guilty to the charge before the Circuit Court 10 presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Four others Enock Owusu Kissi, 33, Charles Omane alias One Gig, 39, Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi, 47, and one Andy currently at large were also charged for Abetment of crime namely; non-consensual sharing of intimate image.



Kissi (2nd Accused) and Omane (3rd Accused) who were present in court pleaded not guilty while Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi (4th Accused) was absent. The fifth Accused said to be Andy (5th Accused) is at large.



They have all been granted bail with the sum of GHc100,000.00 with three sureties each. They are expected to reappear on March 8, 2023.



Watch the video below:



