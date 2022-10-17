Nana Agradaa is paying for peddling lies against me - Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, has disclosed that Evangelist Mama Pat, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, is paying for peddling lies about him.

In a zionfelix.net report, the ‘Tabitha Kum’ artiste mentioned that Evangelist Mama Pat destroyed his reputation when she allged that she and Nicholas Omane Acheampong used to visit the same fetish priest.



“She went around spreading rumours that she and I go to the same fetish priest in Benin for powers to sing and work.



“But this was never true and she made this public to ruin my reputation to the extent that everywhere I went people questioned me,” he said.



According to the gospel artiste, Nana Agradaa is going through this ordeal because of the many people she has offended.

“She has accused a lot of people wrongly and she never apologised. Now, she claims to be an evangelist but things do not work that way. She is suffering the effects on her life now and the worst is yet to come,” he added.



The ‘Tabitha Kum’ artiste’s statement comes after the Ghana Police Service on Sunday, October 13, 2022, arrested the former fetish priestess now turned evangelist after some church members claimed that she had scammed them after an all-night service.



She has since been dragged to court and has been granted a GH 50,000 bail condition.



ADA/DO