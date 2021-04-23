Nana Agradaa sings 'me judge akasa' by Mama Esther after her release

Popular spiritualist Patience Asieduwaa aka Nana Agradaa has been spotted in a viral video jamming to a gospel tune whiles singing along.

The owner of satellite television channel Thunder TV, Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa was arrested on Wednesday after her channels were found to be operating illegally.



This follows a raid by a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority on Tuesday, April 202, 2021 at the premises of two satellite television stations; Thunder TV and Ice1 TV for illegally transmitting without licenses, at Kasoa in the Central Region.



Since then the fetish priest was on Thursday released after being granted a self recognizance bail.

She has been spotted in a video lying on her bed while singing a gospel tune which is playing in the background.



