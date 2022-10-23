0
Nana Akua Addo, daughters go 'ninja' mood in new photoshoot

Nana Akua Addo.jpeg Nana Akua Addo and daughters serving looks

Sun, 23 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Being brought into the world by a fashionista mother doesn't exclude one from being a fashionista.

This has been the situation for Ghanaian entertainer and style powerhouse, Nana Akua Addo and her youngsters.

In a new post shared on Instagram, the mother and her girls have perplexed netizens as they clad in all-dark clothing posing as pretty ninjas.

Akua inscribed her post, "THE NORMANS X Glitz Fashion Show. We outside."

One can't determine whether they were wearing three-piece clothing, a two-piece or one, nonetheless, analysing their garments, one could pick the pieces.

In the picture that was shared by the socialite, one could recognize a palazzo pant with a skirt worn on top of it.

It was joined by a bodysuit, a couple of construction goggles, and a full-head veil covering their heads.

Over the years, the fashion icon and socialite has sealed her name as one of Ghana's popular symbols in style and out-of-the-box fashion.

It is not surprising she has started grooming her daughters to be forces to reckon with when style comes to play.







ADA/ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
