Nana Akua Addo opens up on supposed US$15,000 debt owed Aisha Modi

Actress Nana Akua Addo

A month after Aisha Modi accused Nana Akua Addo of failing to pay back a US$15,000 loan, the actress and fashionista has unequivocally denied ever running to the Stonebwoy fanatic who she regards as a sister for a loan.

Aisha Modi had in an audio clip claimed that Nana Akua Addo had failed to do the needful seven months after borrowing the money but had the nerve to gossip about her. The statement was a reaction to a claim that the actress had told Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani that Aisha Modi was not a good artiste manager.



“You came for a US$15,000 loan from me and after seven months, you’ve still not paid back. Instead of you to pay back, you’re sending messages. How could you be this wicked? Is it high time you stopped that nonsense? Kimani comes to Ghana, I’m made her manager, you go into her inbox to tell her I’m not a good manager so I shouldn’t be made her manager…” Aisha fumed while threatening to beat the hell out of Nana Akua Addo.



Responding to the claims on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Saturday, Nana Akua Addo indicated that there was no iota of truth in the allegations leveled against her.



“The way we are, I sometimes keep her money for her,” said Nana Akua Addo. “I didn’t take a loan from her. She was traveling and brought me money for her project which was being executed in Ghana. This is the relationship we have. I didn’t take $15,000 from her.”







The actress further clarified what ensued between her and Victoria Kimani and refuted suggestions that she betrayed Aisha Modi. According to her, she only projected what she knows about Aisha Modi and was candid in doing so.

“What happened was misconstrued. Kimani is her artiste, Kimani is my friend. Kimani asked me about my opinion and I said my sister is very influential but as a manager, I don’t know,” Nana Akua Addo said, adding, “I spoke my truth.”



She however said there is no tension between them. According to the fashionista who has been married for thirteen years, the misunderstanding was resolved with the able assistance of their parents.



“Aisha is a sister. She’s a friend who has become a sister. I don’t know why she did what she did but when we have issues, our mothers call us and we settle our differences. We’ve been called to order, we’ve apologized to each other, we are in good terms and life is actually good,” Nana Akua Addo mentioned.



Watch the response below from 1 hour 16 minutes



