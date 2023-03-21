Nana Ama McBrown adopts one-year-old baby who has lost her mother

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has adopted a one-year-old girl from her church after discovering the infant had tragically lost her biological mother.

The movie star cum TV presenter, who is known for her kind heart and a sweet tooth for various acts of charity, fell in love with the kid when she spotted her happily wandering about in the church auditorium.



Out of love for the girl, she resolved to give out some of her 4-year-old daughter Baby Maxin’s used clothes and shoes which she has now outgrown to the little girl.



Upon enquiring about the whereabouts of the girl’s mother to receive the items, McBrown discovered to her dismay that the little girl is a maternal orphan.



Saddened by the development, she decided not only to donate to the child but also to take full responsibility for her welfare from henceforth.



As you may already know, Nana Ama McBrown, 45, has battled with struggles of fertility for many years. She was blessed with a miracle baby in 2019 after through IVF.



But prior to that, she had adopted 4 children – some from her sister’s children and that of her husband Mr. Maxwell Mensah who he had with other women before they tied the knot.

In total, she has five children including her biological daughter Maxin Mawushi Mensah.



The latest adoption now brings the number to six.



After speaking to her husband and family, the church leaders and the family of the girl, McBrown was given the green light to take legal custody of the infant whose identity is yet to be made official.



Watch below how McBrown narrated everything in the church:



