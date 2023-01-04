6
Menu
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown and husband in a romantic mood at a public event

Video Archive
Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, were spotted on the dancefloor at their friend’s private birthday party in Accra.

Caught in a romantic atmosphere, the couple was all over each other on stage while dancing and grooving to the songs in the background.

At one point, they were seen having a conversation and Maxwell grabbed his wife close and whispered into her ear.

Although what he said wasn’t heard, McBrown was seen blushing from ear to ear and filled with smiles.

Reacting to the video which has gone viral on social media, netizens have indicated that the McBrown’s husband has activated a naughty mood.

“I just love this man, he just knows how to be romantic, people always complaining he doesn’t smile n all that come n see how he is romancing his wife.”

Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia who was also admiring the couple also commented beneath the post, “God when.”

Check out the video and comments below:









EB/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Related Articles: