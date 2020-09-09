Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown bags 4 GOWA nominations

Actress and television show host Nana Ama McBrown

Arguably the most popular face in Ghanaian show business now, Nana Ama McBrown, has received nominations in the 2020 edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards.

She is up in 4 categories including the ultimate, ‘The Outstanding Woman of the Year’. She also got nominations in Outstanding Woman In Film, Outstanding Woman Brand Influencer and Outstanding Woman TV Personality categories.



Voting has commenced in earnest on all networks.



Organized by Askof Productions, Ghana Outstanding Women Awards is a humanitarian initiative to honor and awards women involved in social change.

Women contribute to 50.9% of Ghana’s population and majority of these women are contributing incredibly in their field of work and also to the society through charity projects and socio-economic development projects.



McBrown has had such an outstanding year, being the face of many brands and elevating her persona in film and most especially, television, where she has garnered such popularity and acclaim with her shows, ‘McBrown’s Kitchen’ and ‘United Showbiz’ on United Television.

Source: Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Contributor

