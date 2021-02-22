Nana Ama McBrown celebrates daughter’s birthday in church

Nana Ama McBrown with her daughter

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown has expressed an over-whelming joy and excitement as her daughter, Baby Maxin turned two years on Sunday, February 21, 2020.

She took to her Instagram page to show more love to her daughter and gratitude to God by sharing some adorable photos of Baby Maxin as she celebrated her.



In some of the photos she shared on social media, Nana Ama McBrown was seen in the same outfit with her daughter and they both look really beautiful together.



Also, as part of ‘Baby Maxin’ 2 years birthday celebration, the empress together with her husband and some family members were at the Christ Apostolic Church International, Osu branch for thanksgiving to God for his love and faithfulness.

Mcbrown took the opportunity to donate several baskets of goodies to the church members of CAC, Osu branch who were 50-years and over.



