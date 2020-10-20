Nana Ama McBrown displays breathtaking football skills

Actress and TV Presenter, Nana Ama McBrown

Actress and TV Presenter, Nana Ama McBrown has got many amazed by her crazy soccer skills.

The actress has unveiled her other hidden talents from time to time with the latest one being her soccer skills which were displayed in a video shared online.



Recently it was revealed that the actress was very fluent in French, something she learned during the days she used to go to Togo, to trade in dresses.



Watching the video all one can imagine is the actress captaining the Black Queens of Ghana with her exceptional skills which were breathtaking and adorable.

Post below;



