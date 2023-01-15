'Nana Ama McBrown doesn’t know anything about presenting' - Shatta Wale claims

Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown

Controversial dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has averred that Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown lacks presentation skills.

According to the "On God" artiste in an Instagram live, the actress was unqualified to serve as a presenter on UTV.



“Nana Ama McBrown is an actress, Nana Ama McBrown doesn’t know anything about presenting. Sometimes she can present and someone can counter her," he said.



“Let us be real in this life, it's stupid. You, people, are villagers. Stupid people. You are worrying Ghanaians, you are worrying Ghanaians. It's nonsense. That's why you all can't stop me. That's what you all deserve. Stupid!” he ranted.



He also pleaded with Fada Dickson to reconsider their objectives since he finds many of their shows to be absurd.



“Fada Dickson I beg, I respect you and Despite so much because the innovations, the idea, the vision that you people have for this country is helping a lot of people."

“Please check your radio stations and TV stations. The programmes you are doing are nonsense. It's nonsense, it's stupid. We have boys from Legon who have some ideas. Let them bring it on board,” he added.



Nana Ama McBrown hosts United Showbiz programme every saturday on United Television.





ADA/ESA