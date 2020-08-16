Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown donates US$2,000 and items to Maame Dokono to mark 43rd birthday

As part of her birthday celebration, versatile Ghanaian actress cum TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown has donated some items and an amount of money worth US$2,000 to veteran actress Grace Omaboe otherwise known as Maame Dokono.

Last week during an interview with Giovani on TV3, Nana Ama McBrown mentioned Grace Omaboe as one of the women who inspired her to become the best at whatever she did.



As a result, Nana Ama decided surprise Grace Omaboe at her residence with some items.



Explaining the reason behind her actions, Nana Ama McBrown said; “I have been in the industry for almost 19 years and you have always been my inspiration. I have always loved you and related with your name (Grace) because its by the Grace of God that I have achieved everything I have today. I became a household name because of you and for that I am here to show my appreciation.”

Elated Grace Omaboe showed her appreciation for the kind gesture.



