Nana Ama McBrown is Slay Queen of the Year 2022

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown

Asides from being captured in the major news headlines all year long, 2022 has also witnessed enchanting back-to-back fashion statements from Nana Ama McBrown.

The popular actress cum media personality is the pick for the 'Slay Queen of the Year' because her style has not only been consistent but has also shown a lot of variety.



From masculine-inspired to sultry and sophisticated looks, McBrown has served it hot all year long, thereby, beating the likes of Serwaa Amihere, Salma Mumin, Selly Galley, and many others for the most coveted title.



Red carpet moments, especially during movie premieres are not left out. Not forgetting the fact that the 2022 EMY Awards presenter has consistently commanded her looks, particularly, anytime she resumes her seat as the host for the United Showbiz program.



In obvious instances, McBrown’s mind-blowing looks as a show host, and change of costumes at least twice every episode, sparked discussions on media platforms.



While many have applauded her for investing immensely in her looks on that particular show, others who felt she overdressed for the part, have described it as outrageous.



Style and elegance

McBrown’s apparel is always cut from the classiest of fabrics and mostly in a body contouring form.



The 45-year-old actress also experiments with different re-invention of hairstyles, accessories, and make-up looks that always compliments her skin tone.



With that being said, let’s take a look at McBrown’s collection of outfits that took social media by storm





EB/BB