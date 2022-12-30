2
Menu
Entertainment

Nana Ama McBrown is Slay Queen of the Year 2022

Mcbrown Blue.png Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asides from being captured in the major news headlines all year long, 2022 has also witnessed enchanting back-to-back fashion statements from Nana Ama McBrown.

The popular actress cum media personality is the pick for the 'Slay Queen of the Year' because her style has not only been consistent but has also shown a lot of variety.

From masculine-inspired to sultry and sophisticated looks, McBrown has served it hot all year long, thereby, beating the likes of Serwaa Amihere, Salma Mumin, Selly Galley, and many others for the most coveted title.

Red carpet moments, especially during movie premieres are not left out. Not forgetting the fact that the 2022 EMY Awards presenter has consistently commanded her looks, particularly, anytime she resumes her seat as the host for the United Showbiz program.

In obvious instances, McBrown’s mind-blowing looks as a show host, and change of costumes at least twice every episode, sparked discussions on media platforms.

While many have applauded her for investing immensely in her looks on that particular show, others who felt she overdressed for the part, have described it as outrageous.

Style and elegance

McBrown’s apparel is always cut from the classiest of fabrics and mostly in a body contouring form.

The 45-year-old actress also experiments with different re-invention of hairstyles, accessories, and make-up looks that always compliments her skin tone.

With that being said, let’s take a look at McBrown’s collection of outfits that took social media by storm

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)



EB/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Related Articles: