Nana Ama McBrown is not your mate - Ayisha Modi descends on Shatta Wale

Ayisha Modi tackles Shatta Wale

Ayisha Modi has slammed Shatta Wale for claiming that Nana Ama McBrown lacks ‘good presentation skills.

Earlier in a Facebook live video, the dancehall musician labelled McBrown as a ‘poor host’, whiles establishing that she should have focused on her acting career.



“Nana Ama McBrown is an actress, Nana Ama McBrown doesn’t know anything about presenting. Sometimes she can present and someone can counter her," Shatta stated.



This development has since stirred mixed reactions from netizens who have either sided with the dancehall singer or lambasted him for his statements.



Ayisha Modi, who believes Shatta Wale went overboard with his rants at Nana Ama Mcbrown, has shared her opinion in a long epistle spotted on her Instagram page.



In the statement which seemed like an apology to the actress, Ayisha Modi referred to Shatta Wale as a ‘mental patient’ who shouldn't be taken seriously.

“We sincerely apologize to the general public for this very act of nuisance. The person who did this video is one of our ……..patients who escaped last night. We urge the public to go about your various business as everything is under control,” she shared.



She further urged the SM Boss to respect himself and recognize that Nana Ama is not one of his colleagues before hurling insults at her.



“Nana Ama Mcbrown is not your Mate in this industry. Kindly respect yourself!!! Thank you. AMA is a legend and has to be respected in this so-called media space. You can argue with ur phones,” she added.



In her final statement, she asked Shatta to stay out of politics since many young people look up to him as a leader and role model.



“You are a musician, not a politician. Stay out of politics, what are u teaching the upcoming Artist? You are a model and a leader to many so act like the Leader that u are. Respect and bless up,” she advised.

Read the post below:





ADA/EB