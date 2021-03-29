Nana Ama McBrown named among first batch of COVID-19 Trust Fund Ambassadors

Actress Nana Ama McBrown

Some Ghanaian celebrities have been appointed as Ambassadors for the COVID-19 National Trust Fund to assist the Board of Trustees in creating awareness about the COVID-19 protocols and raising funds to support infected and affected persons in the current global pandemic.

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund was established by an Act of Parliament (Novel Coronavirus) COVID-19 National Trust Fund Act, 2020 (Act 1013) with objectives to complement the efforts of the Government of Ghana to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by providing an opportunity for individuals, groups and corporate bodies to contribute monies and resources to fight against the pandemic.



The Trust Fund is specifically aimed at supporting the needy and vulnerable persons infected with the disease or affected by the pandemic as well as persons engaged in the combat of the disease.



Sources close to the Trust Fund reveal that the government has appointed five hardworking celebrities in the persons of actress and UTV’s 'United Showbiz' presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, broadcasters Israel Laryea and Abeiku Aggrey Santana, actress Emelia Brobbey and music legend Reggie Rockstone.



The responsibilities of the Ambassadors are clear-cut.

The sources added that the Ambassadors are tasked to "participate in public events of the Trust Fund including fundraising and resource mobilization activities, sensitization campaigns, community engagements, advertisements and promotional programmes".



In furtherance of the effort to promote the Trust Fund, the Ambassadors are "to come up with initiatives and organize programmes, activities and events to help market and promote the Trust Fund, particularly fundraisers and educational programmes on vaccination and adherence to the COVID-19 protocols" – wearing mask, social distancing, regular handwashing with soap under running water, use of hand sanitisers among others.



It is also highly important to state that the Ambassadors’ work is "voluntary" and "non-political or partisan".