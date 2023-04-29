Nana Ama McBrown narrates how she lost her virginity

Actress and television host Nana Ama Mcbrown

Actress and television host Nana Ama Mcbrown has revealed in an interview with Captain Smart that she lost her virginity before she turned 18 years old.

In an interview to promote her soon-to-be-aired show (Onua Showtime with Mcbrown) on Onua TV on April 28, 2023, Nana Ama Mcbrown opened up and shared some interesting insights into how the incident happened.



When asked about the age at which she lost her virginity, McBrown was initially hesitant to answer, saying that the question could cause a lot of issues. However, she eventually admitted that she was not yet 18 years old when it happened.



She explained that, the experience was not a positive one for her and that she was taken advantage of by someone.



Find below an excerpt of her conversation with Captain Smart:



Captain Smart: Nana at what age did you break your virginity?



Nana Ama Mcbrown: This question I don’t understand.

Smart: What time did you become bad, the time you broke your virginity, were you in primary or Junior High?



Nana Ama: Captain it will become plenty of issues



Smart: Say it let it be plenty issues, say it Nana, say it.



Nana Ama: Captain, you will cause issues the next morning



Smart: Is it that you broke your virginity at the age of twelve years?



Nana Ama: No

Smart: Then say it…



Nana Ama: Okay for me when you call me somewhere and ask me a question, I speak the truth that I know. But sometimes I don’t know if I don’t take care then I get issues with what I say.



Family, it wasn’t intentional, I didn’t intentionally…something happened and I wasn’t convinced so I just realized it has happened. I think I was about to get to eighteen years



Smart: So, it means that you were not eighteen years at the time.



Nana Ama: No, it was left with a few months to eighteen years



Smart: So, you were seventeen years

Nana Ama: That is why I said it wasn’t intentional, something happened and someone did me bad...for you, if you’re still alive and not dead, you’re watching yourself.



