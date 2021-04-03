23
Nana Ama McBrown ‘serves’ romantic photos with her husband to mark Easter

McBrown And Max Easter 2021 The host of UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ program shared attention-grabbing photos on her Instagram page

Sat, 3 Apr 2021 Source: Zionfelix

Popular Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Nana Ama McBrown has served her followers with romantic photos with her husband.

McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah were captured in a lovely position in these photos sighted by Zionfelix.net.

Her husband placed his hand around her shoulder while she beams with a smile.

“Happy Easter From The Mensah …” she captioned the photos.

From all indications, McBrown and Mr Mensah have started the Easter holidays on a good note.

See the photos below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)

