Nana Ama McBrown ‘serves’ romantic photos with her husband to mark Easter

Popular Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Nana Ama McBrown has served her followers with romantic photos with her husband.

The host of UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ program shared the attention-grabbing photos on her Instagram page.



McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah were captured in a lovely position in these photos sighted by Zionfelix.net.



Her husband placed his hand around her shoulder while she beams with a smile.



“Happy Easter From The Mensah …” she captioned the photos.

From all indications, McBrown and Mr Mensah have started the Easter holidays on a good note.



