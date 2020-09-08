LifeStyle

Nana Ama McBrown shines bright in mini dress and we can't stop crushing

Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown

Even in her 40's, actress Nana Ama McBrown is still looking as young and vibrant as ever.

Actress cum TV host, Nana Ama McBrown has been gracing our screens with amazing content.



The style icon turns up looking glammed and stunned in splendid outfits over the years.



From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the screen goddess is certainly rocking them and we are here for it.



The actress stole our attention on the gram in her radiating blue mini outfit. The belt attached to the waist defined her waistline which made the dress fitted and lovely.



She opted for nude makeup and floral heels that made her look gorgeous. Her short curly hair was on point and her smile certainly got our attention.

